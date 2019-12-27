EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:00, 27 December 2019 | GMT +6

    Vladimir Putin condoles with Kazakhstan over Almaty plane crash

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin sent a telegram of condolences to his Kazakhstani counterpart President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the occasion of the plane crash near Almaty city, Kazinform has learnt from Vladimir Putin’s press service.

    According to the telegram, the people of Russia share the grief of those who lost their loved ones in the plane crash and hope for the speediest recovery of those injured.

    Tags:
    Almaty Kazakhstan and Russia Incidents Accidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!