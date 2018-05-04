Vladimir Putin gives interview to TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President

SOCHI. KAZINFORM - In the lead-up to President Nursultan Nazarbayev's visit to Russia, the creative team of the Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan is now recording videos for the future documentary in Sochi, the Russian Federation, Kazinform reports.

Yerlan Bekkhozhin, the General Director of the TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan, conducted an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin to be included into the documentary and presented him with his book "Za Kulissami Bolshoy Politiki" ("Behind the Scenes of Big-Time Politics").

The release of the book was timed to the 20th Anniversary of the President's TV and Radio Complex. It includes literally adapted scripts of the Complex's best documentaries about the presidency of Nursultan Nazarbayev. The book abounds with colorful photographs from various meetings, forums, and receptions of the heads of state of the world.

