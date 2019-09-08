EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    13:10, 08 September 2019 | GMT +6

    Vladimir Putin offers to name launch pad at Baikonur in honor of Nursultan Nazarbayev

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin proposed to name the Kazakh-Russian space-rocket complex being built at Baikonur for the launch of Soyuz-6 and Soyuz-5 medium and light heavy carrier rockets in honor of the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform learnt from Roscosmos website.

    The launch site will be named as Nazarbayev Launch Pad.

    Recall that Nursultan Nazarbayev arrived in Moscow on Saturday for a working trip. He attended the inauguration ceremony of Kazakhstan Pavilion at the Exhibition of Economic Achievements and visited the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Moscow.


    Baikonur Kazakhstan and Russia Politics First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
