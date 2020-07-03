Vladimir Putin sends Elbasy a special congratulatory video message

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev receives letters on the occasion of the Capital Day and his 80th birthday.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin congratulated Nursultan Nazarbayev in a special video message, the official website of Elbasy reads. The President of Russia stressed that he sincerely values and takes pride in years of friendship. He noted that Nursultan Nazarbayev deserves the credit for Kazakhstan has been confidently developing, preserving national consent historical and cultural traditions, looking ahead.





President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev in his letter highlighted that the contemporary history and destiny of Kazakhstan are undoubtedly associated with the name of Nursutan Nazarbayev. «Thanks to your huge efforts, forward-thinking leadership Kazakhstan efficiently using its great economic and intellectual potential has become one of the rapidly developing countries of the world,» the letter reads.