Vladimir Putin sends New Year greetings to President Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin has sent New Year's greetings to his Kazakhstani counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform has learnt from kremlin.ru.

In the congratulatory message, the Russian leader reminded that Astana and Moscow had recently marked the 25th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties, and this milestone was accompanied by new achievements in almost all areas of bilateral cooperation.



Vladimir Putin noted he hoped that the momentum in promoting the strategic partnership and alliance between Russia and Kazakhstan would be maintained with a view of ensuring stability and security in Central Asia and across the Eurasian space.