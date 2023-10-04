Vladimir Putin to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin will pay an official visit to Bishkek at the invitation of Leader of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As the Kyrgyz President’s press service informed, Sadyr Zhaparov and Vladimir Putin will discuss the acute issues of the bilateral and multilateral agenda, and the prospects of further development of mutually beneficial cooperation.

However, according to Baikadam Kuramayev, expert of the Oi-Ordo Center for Expert Initiatives, the two leaders will discuss the adoption of the law on biosafety in the Kyrgyz Republic, which will be acceptable for all CIS states and which will help launch Russian-Kyrgyz work on possible construction of a small-capacity nuclear power plant in Kyrgyzstan, upon general consent of the Kyrgyz people. The sides are expected to discuss the issue of unification of regulatory-legal acts in economy.

As reported, on October 13 Kyrgyzstan will host a meeting of the CIS Heads of State under the chairmanship of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov.