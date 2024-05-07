EN
    14:07, 07 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Vladimir Putin’s inauguration kicks off in Kremlin

    Vladimir Putin
    Photo credit: TASS

    The ceremony of inaugurating Vladimir Putin as the president of the Russian Federation has kicked off in the Kremlin, TASS reports.

    In less than an hour, Putin, who garnered 87.28% votes in the March election, will become the country’s president for the fifth time.

    The main event will be held at the Grand Kremlin Palace but parts of it will take place outside at Cathedral Square where the Kremlin Presidential Regiment will march following the ceremony.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
