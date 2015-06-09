Vladimir Smirnov appointed president of cross-country skiing federation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Vladimir Smirnov has been appointed new president of cross-country skiing federation of Kazakhstan.

According to the press service of the federation, Mr.Smirnov is also the first vice president of Ski Association of Republic of Kazakhstan. Vladimir Smirnov is the first Olympic champion of the sovereign Kazakhstan (Lillehammer, Norway - 1994), 4-time world champion, four-time silver and double - bronze medalist of Olympic Winter Games, repeated champion of the USSR.