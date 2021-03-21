EN
    18:32, 21 March 2021 | GMT +6

    Vlhova becomes first Slovak to win Alpine Ski World Cup

    BRATISLAVA. KAZINFORM - Slovak Alpine skier Petra Vlhova on Saturday clinched the women’s overall Alpine Ski World Cup title, finishing sixth in a slalom event in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, TASR reports.

    Vlhova, who needed to finish in the top 30 in order to seal the overall Crystal Globe, was 3.15 seconds slower than Saturday’s winner Katharina Liensberger. The latter has secured the small globe for slalom.

    Vlhova has thus become the first Slovak Alpine skier to win to win the World Cup.


