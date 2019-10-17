‘Voice of Nur-Sultan’ int’l festival to be held in capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – An international festival of pop singers «Voice of Nur-Sultan» will be held in the capital on October 25-26 at the Kazakhstan Central Concert Hall, Kazinform reported with the reference to Khabar TV channel.

Singers of Russia, Bulgaria, Ukraine, Georgia, Portugal, China, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan will take part in the festival.

Popular artists of Kazakhstan were invited as headliners of the festival, including The Limba, Raim and Arthur, Ziruza, M'Dee, as well as the semi-finalist of the Song project on TNT TV channel - Kazakhstani singer Say Mo.

The international festival of pop singers «Voice of Nur-Sultan» is held for the second year in a row.

The festival will be live broadcast by Khabar TV channel. The event starts at 7 p.m.