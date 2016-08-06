Voices of Eurasia reached out to Europe

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Young talents of the Turkic World gave 7 concerts in 3 countries

The Youth Chamber Orchestra of TURKSOY gathering young talents from different countries of the Turkic World took the scene in England and Italy within the framework of its tour under the motto "Voices of Eurasia" featuring concerts in Oxford, London, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Forli and Pesaro.

The concerts dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the independence of Turkic republics were conducted by the Kazak conductor of Uygur descent maestro Anvar Akbarov and the young talent from Azerbaijan maestro Mustafa Mehmandarov. This year, the orchestra gathered young artists from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, Turkmenistan and Bashkortostan (RF).

At the beginning of its tour, the Youth Chamber Orchestra of TURKSOY came together in the city of Bolu in Turkey where it started rehearsing from July 14th, to July 24th, 2016. The tour of the orchestra to Europe this year started with the first concert it gave in Oxford on July 25th, 2016.

The concert which took place at the Sheldonian Theater of the Oxford University gathered an audience of more than 400 spectators. This has been the first concrete step taken in the cooperation between TURKSOY and the Oxford University.

The second concert of the tour which took place under the motto "Voices of Eurasia"took place in London the capital of England. The concert which took place in the St James Cathedral, located in Piccadilly Circus, one of the most popular places of the city gathered a large audience. The opening speech of the concert which took place on July 26th, 2016 was delivered by the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to England H. E. Erzhan Kazykhanov. In his speech, H. E. Kazykhanov who stressed that the 25th anniversary of the independence of Turkic republics is celebrated with great enthusiasm, said: "TURKSOY is a very special organization fort he Turkic World. Today, we will have the opportunity to listen to young talented musicians from our countries performing together. I hope that we will be welcoming TURKSOY here in England with many other projects in the future as well. I would like to congratulate TURKSOY Secretary General Dusen Kaseinov and all staff members of TURKSOY for their successful activities."

Following their concert in London, young talents of the Turkic World went on to Scotland.

Within the framework of the World Conference of the International Society for Music Education (ISME) gathering a large number of scholars from all around the world, the Youth Chamber Orchestra of TURKSOY gave two concerts on July 28th-29th, 2016 which were highly appreciated by the audience.

The closing concert of the conference which took place with the contribution of nearly 1500 music scholars from Canada to India was also given by the Youth Chamber Orchestra of TURKSOY with a programme primarily consisting of works by composer from the TURKSOY member countries. At the closing event of the conference which also featured the handover ceremony of the management of ISME, the venue of the next World Conference of ISME was announced as the city of Baku in Azerbaijan.

Musical Feast in Edinburgh

The last concert of the Youth Chamber Orchestra of TURKSOY in England took place in the city of Edinburgh in Scotland.

The concert which took place on July 30th, 2016 in the Greyfiars Kirk Cathedral was attended by an audience of 500 people. The Consul of the Republic of Turkey in Edinburgh Semih Lutfu Turgut who delivered a welcoming speech prior to the concert called the audience upon a minute of silence in the memory of the victims of the failed coup attempt in Turkey. Following the minute of silence, Mr. Turgut went on saying: "As the UNESCO of the Turkic World, introduces the rich cultural heritage of our countries to the world. This is something we are really proud of and we are very happy to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the independence of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan with such a wonderful event here in Edinburgh. I wish further success to the young talented musicians of this orchestra and I express my gratitude to the Secretariat General of TURKSOY for having made it possible to organize such a meaningful event in Edinburgh.''Artists from the Turkic World at the Emilio Romagna Festival

The tour of the Youth Chamber Orchestra of TURKSOY which took place under the motto "Voices of Eurasia" went on in Italy. This year, the Youth Chamber Orchestra of TURKSOY was invited to participate in the Emilio Romagna Festival , which is one of the most prestigious festivals of Italy and has been held for 16 years. Within the framework of the festival sponsored by Turkish Airlines the Youth Chamber Orchestra of TURKSOY gave one concert in Forli on August 1st, 2016 and one concert in Pesaro on August 3rd, 2016. The artists of the Youth Chamber Orchestra of TURKSOY who were the youngest talents of the festival were strongly appreciated by the audience. While the concerts of the Youth Chamber Orchestra of TURKSOY were broadcasted by the National Television Channel of Italy, the orchestra also received many invitations to take part in other festivals held in Italy. The concerts which were sold out were attended by representatives of local authorities along with many other guests.

The Youth Chamber Orchestra of TURKSOY

The Youth Chamber Orchestra of the International Organization of Turkic Culture gathering young conservatory students from TURKSOY member countries was established in 2010 in order to introduce the musical talent of Turkic peoples to world and promote Turkic culture as well as works by composers of the Turkic World.



Every year, young conservatory students selected by the ministries of culture of TURKSOY member countries come together under the auspices of TURKSOY and give concerts in various countries of the world.



The repertoire of the Chamber Orchestra of TURKSOY covers a wide range of works including works by composers of the Turkic World as well as world famous composers of classical music. Since its establishment, the Chamber Orchestra of TURKSOY has come together nine times and given 40 solo concerts in major venues of the world. Following its first album recorded in 2011 which was dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the independence of Turkic republics, the Chamber Orchestra of TURKSOY recorded its second album dedicated to the 20th anniversary of TURKSOY in 2013.



July 25th, 2016 : Oxford University Sheldonian Theater, Oxford, England

July 26th, 2016: Londra St James Cathedral, London, England

July 28th-29th, 2016 : Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow, Scotland

July 30th, 2016: Edinburg Greyfiars Kirk Cathedral, Edinburg, Scotland

August 1st, 2016: Chiesa di San Giacomo in San Domenico, Forli, Italy

August 3rd, 2016: Rocca Costanza, Pesaro, Italy



About TURKSOY

The International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) is an organization carrying out cultural and artistic activities to strengthen the ties of friendship among Turkic speaking peoples and countries with a view to exploring, promoting, preserving and transmitting their common cultural heritage, language, history, art, customs and traditions to future generations.



TURKSOY was established on July 12th, 1993 upon signature of its founding agreement by the Ministers of Culture of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan in Almaty. Later on, the organization was joined by the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, as well as by autonomous republics of the Russian Federation: Altai, Bashkortostan, Khakassia, Sakha Yakutia, Tatarstan, Tyva and Gagauzia (Moldova) which are member countries of TURKSOY with an observer status. Today, TURKSOY gathers 14 Turkic speaking states and communities under

its auspices. As such, it is an international organization carrying out activities which reach beyond the borders of the Turkic World.



Within the framework of activities it carries out, TURKSOY which is refered to as the UNESCO of the Turkic World, also regularly cooperates with the United Nations, the UNESCO, the Council of Europe, the ISESCO and the Council for Humanitarian Cooperation of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). As an efficient institution of cultural diplomacy established upon initiative of the Ministers of Culture of Turkic republics, TURKSOY has been carrying out activities to strengthen cultural ties among Turkic peoples on the one hand while introducing Turkic culture to the World on the other hand since 1993.



