Volcano forces 77,000 to leave their homes in Philippines

ASTANA. KAZINFORM More than 77,000 people have been evacuated from the vicinity of the volcano Mayon in the eastern Philippines, authorities said Friday, EFE reports.

A total of 77,270 people grouped into 20,053 family units have been forced to leave their homes and have been accommodated in 60 temporary shelters in the region, Rachel Ann Miranda, spokesperson for Albay province's Office of Civil Defense, told EFE.