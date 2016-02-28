EN
    16:00, 28 February 2016 | GMT +6

    Volcano warning issued for Mt. Io in southwestern Japan

    FUKUOKA. KAZINFORM - The Japan Meteorological Agency warned Sunday of a possible small eruption at Mt. Io, which straddles the southwestern prefectures of Miyazaki and Kagoshima, after observing an increase in volcanic earthquakes, Kyodo reports.

    The local government in Ebino city declared a 1-kilometer no-entry zone around the crater of Mt. Io, part of the Kirishima mountains.
    Volcanic activity has intensified at the 1,317-meter volcano since last year.
    The agency said no visible signs of eruption or crustal movement have been observed, but there have been 37 volcanic temblors by midday Sunday.

