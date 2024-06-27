Volkswagen recalling more than 271,000 SUVs in US due to airbag issue

Volkswagen is recalling more than 271,000 sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in the US because of an airbag issue, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Anadolu reports.

"The passenger occupant detection system (PODS) may experience a fault in the wiring and deactivate the front passenger air bag when the seat is occupied," the German automaker said in a filing with the NHTSA.

"A deactivated passenger air bag increases the risk of injury during a crash."

A total of 271,330 SUVs include the 2021-2024 Atlas and 2020-2024 Atlas Cross Sport vehicles.

Volkswagen said dealers will replace the PODS sensor mat and wiring harness free of charge, while notification letters to owners are expected to be mailed on Aug. 16.