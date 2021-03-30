Volleyball club from N Kazakhstan wins first-ever bronze at Kazakhstan Championships

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – North Kazakhstan female volleyball club ‘Qyanysh’ clinched bronze at the 2020-2021 Kazakhstan Women's Volleyball Championships, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The club stunned the Almaty-based volleyball club to haul bronze and finish third at the championships.

Akim (governor) of North Kazakhstan region Kumar Aksakalov extended his heartfelt congratulations to the club on their first-ever medal at the Kazakhstan Women's Volleyball Championships.

Governor Aksakalov said that the victory is the result of hard work that paid off and wished the volleyball players to achieve even better results next year.

It bears to remind that it was volleyball club ‘Bars’ from North Kazakhstan region which were crowned the winners of the Kazakhstan Women's Volleyball Championships for the first time in history.