07:52, 17 February 2023 | GMT +6
Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanks Kazakhstan for humanitarian support
ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked Kazakhstan for humanitarian aid, Kazinform reports.
«I had a phone call with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. We discussed cooperation on international platforms. I also thanked Kazakhstan for its humanitarian support for Ukraine,» President Zelenskiy’s post in Telegram reads.
Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian side had initiated a phone conversation with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The heads of state discussed the issues of humanitarian ties between Kazakhstan and Ukraine.
Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official