Volta ao Algarve. Astana’s Lopez is 6th atop Alto do Foia, Stage 2

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The leader of Astana Pro Team Miguel Angel Lopez finished 6th atop 7.5-km-long final climb Alto do Foia at the second stage of the Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta.

Lopez launched an attack with a few km to go but has been caught back by the leading group. He tried to do a good result in final uphill sprint and finished 6th behind stage 2 winner Remco Evenepoel, the Team’s official website reads.

«I felt quite good today on the final climb and I can say that our team worked really well. I was protected in every moment of the race, also on the last climb my teammates brought me in front in a good position. In the end I tried to attack, it was a good move, but, finally, it did not work. The last climb was, maybe, too fast and also there was a strong head wind in the last few kilometers. Anyway, it was our first test in the mountains and since this is the first race, I can be satisfied with my performance. Another uphill finish is waiting for us on Saturday, so let’s see, what we can do there,» said Miguel Angel Lopez.

The second stage of the Volta ao Algarve took its start from the most Southern-Western part of Europe in Sagres and after 183.9 km finished atop Alto do Foia. Astana Pro Team was very active in the final with Rodrigo Contreras making a move with 6 km to go and later with Harold Tejada, who tried to attack with 4 km to go. Miguel Angel Lopez attacked from the leading group inside the final 3 km to go, but a bit later the rivals caught him back. In fast uphill sprint Lopez finished 6th, 5 seconds behind Evenepoel. Another Astana rider Luis Leon Sanchez did 16th.

Astana Pro Team leads in the team’s classification after this stage.

Tomorrow will be held the 3rd stage of the Volta ao Algarve: 201.9 km from Faro to Tavira.