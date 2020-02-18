Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta 2020. Astana announces its Team’s roster

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team will take part in the 2.Pro stage race Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta, which will be held in Portugal from February 19th to 23rd.

Team's line-up: Zhandos Bizhigitov, Rodrigo Contreras, Miguel Angel Lopez, Davide Martinelli, Yuriy Natarov, Luis Leon Sanchez and Harold Tejada, the Team’s official website reads.

Sports directors in race: Bruno Cenghialta and Stefano Zanini.

Race information: https://voltaaoalgarve.com/en/