Volta Valenciana: Astana's Sanchez, Fuglsang on the final podium

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team did a very strong start of the European season at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana: Luis leon Sanchez and Jakob Fuglsang both reached the final podium, while the whole Astana Team won the team's classification of the race, AstanaProTeam's press service reports.

The final 5th stage of the race has been held today between Paterna and city center of Valencia (135,2 km). With a bunch sprint in the final, the stage did not introduce any changes in the general classification of the race. Thus, the Spaniard Alejandro Valverde became the final winner of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2018, while two Astana riders hit the podium: Luis Leon Sanchez took second place (+0.14), while Jakob Fuglsang did third (+0.26). Besides, Pello Bilbao did a strong race as well, taking a nice 7th place in the overall (+0.54).

"I think we can be happy with this race. We proved that our team did a very good job during the offseason, and now we are ready for the big goals! After the Tour Down Under I feel like my form is growing up and for sure step by step I will improve further in the season. The main thing is the team was super during the whole week," Luis Leon Sanchez said.

"Two Astana riders on the podium in the first race - is a very solid result. So, I am happy with my performance and how the team did this race. Now we are sure that we are right where we wanted to be at the start of the season. So, we are leaving Valencia in a good mood and with some strong motivation for the upcoming races," Jakob Fuglsang added.

With a very good advantage, Astana took a nice win in the team's classification of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana.

Stage 5, ended with a massive sprint in the center of Valencia, won the Belgian rider, Jurgen Roelandts. The young Kazakh rider Yevgeniy Gidich, who did his debut at the pro level, showed himself really well and took a solid 8th place in the sprint.

"I am happy to be here in this race and to start my professional career. It was a hard race because of the weather and the mountains, but I am happy I was able to do a good stage today and to take a place in the Top-10. This is a good beginning of the season for me," said Yevgeniy Gidich.