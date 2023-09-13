EN
    Volume of completed construction works rises by 11.4% in Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM For the past eight months the volume of completed construction works rose by 11.4% in Kazakhstan with Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Abai and Zhetysu regions taking the lead, deputy National Economy Minister Azamat Amrin told the Government meeting, Kazinform reports.

    He also noted an increase in machinery manufacturing sector by 28.1%, including motor-car construction production growth by 42.2% and electric equipment output by 34.3% in Kazakhstan.

    The rise is also seen in food manufacturing by 4%, chemical industry by 3.1%, production of beverages by 5.4%, mining industry by 4.3%.

    Oil and gas mining grew by 6.6% and 3.2% respectively, while mining of metal ores and coal production decreased by 1.2% and 5.5% correspondingly.


