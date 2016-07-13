Volume of exports in Kyrgyzstan decreased by 29.3% since the beginning of the year

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Since the beginning of the year the volume of exports in Kyrgyzstan decreased by 29.3% compared to the same period of the last year, deputy chairman of the National Statistics Committee Lyuksina Tekeyeva told on Tuesday during a press conference in Bishkek.

She said that, the reduction of exports in comparison with January-May 2015 is conditioned due to a decrease in the supply of clothing and clothing accessories by 23 times, live animals -5.2, rubber products - 3.4, gold - 2 times, cotton - 2.5, milk and dairy products - 1.8.



"At the same time, the volume of exports of goods excluding gold increased by $ 1.7 million, due to growth in supplies of plastics in primary forms 3.3 times, chocolate and other foods -. 1.6, as well as articles of base metals - 1.5," she said.



Tekeyeva also told that the reduction in import, compared with January-May 2015 is conditioned due to a decrease in the import of sugar and confectionery products - by 4.4 times, wood and wood products - 2.8, new passenger cars - 2, 4, pharmaceutical products - by 2.2, mineral fuels - 2.3, products from ferrous metals - by 1.8, meat and meat products - 10.9, as well as machinery and equipment - by 10.7, Kazinform refers to Kabar.