EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:39, 16 February 2016 | GMT +6

    Volume of exports to China amounted to $2.7 billion

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Within the first months of 2015 the volume of exports of processed products to China amounted to $2.7 billion, said chairman of the board of the National Agency for Export and Investment KAZNEX INVEST Borisbi Zhangurazov during a press conference in Central Communications Service.

    "Kazakhstan exports to China metallurgy, chemistry, uranium. Over the first 11 months of 2015 the volume of exports of processed products to China amounted to $2.7 billion which is 16% higher than in the same period of 2014," said B.Zhangurazov.
    Earlier it was reported that KAZNEX INVEST has named more than 20 commodity items in high demand in China.

    Tags:
    Economy Kazakhstan and China News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!