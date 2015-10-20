Volume of investments in housing construction in Astana topped KZT 92 bln

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The volume of investments in the housing construction sphere in the capital city of Kazakhstan reached KZT 92 billion 765.4 million since January 2015. This is 97.7% compared to the previous year, the department of statistics of the city reports.

18.3% of the total volume of investments was concentrated in the housing construction sector. 11576 apartments have been commissioned at the expense of all the sources of financing in 2015. According to the press service of the city administration, 1 274 751 sq meters of housing were commissioned in 2015, which is 61.6% more than in the same period of 2014.

Individual housing construction in the total volume of commissioned housing makes 2.6% in 2015.