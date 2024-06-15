EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:12, 15 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Volume of Iran's non-oil trade turnover with Kazakhstan disclosed

    Kazakhstan, Iran
    Photo credit: Maxat Shagyrbayev/Kazinform

    Iran's non-oil trade turnover with Kazakhstan amounted to 41,100 tons worth $19 million for the 1st month of the current Iranian year (from March 20 through April 19, 2024), the statistics of Iran's Customs Administration said, Trend reports.

    According to statistics, for the first month, Iran's non-oil trade turnover with Kazakhstan increased by 23.1 percent in value and decreased by 7.44 percent in weight compared to the same month last year (from March 21 through April 20, 2023).

    The statistics indicate that Iran's trade turnover with Kazakhstan amounted to 44,400 tons worth $15.5 million during the first month of the last Iranian year.

    The information notes that during the first month, Iran and Kazakhstan exchanged mainly agricultural and food products, tobacco products, petrochemical products, wheat, barley, various types of machinery, and so on.

    Moreover, Iran's non-oil trade with Kazakhstan in the last Iranian year (from March 21, 2023, through March 19, 2024) amounted to about 597,000 tons worth about $278 million. The non-oil trade turnover of Iran with Kazakhstan decreased by 13.2 percent in value and 20.6 percent in weight terms in the last Iranian year compared to the previous year (from March 21, 2022, through March 20, 2024).

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and Iran Economy
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!