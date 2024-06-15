Volume of Iran's non-oil trade turnover with Kazakhstan disclosed

Iran's non-oil trade turnover with Kazakhstan amounted to 41,100 tons worth $19 million for the 1st month of the current Iranian year (from March 20 through April 19, 2024), the statistics of Iran's Customs Administration said, Trend reports.

According to statistics, for the first month, Iran's non-oil trade turnover with Kazakhstan increased by 23.1 percent in value and decreased by 7.44 percent in weight compared to the same month last year (from March 21 through April 20, 2023).

The statistics indicate that Iran's trade turnover with Kazakhstan amounted to 44,400 tons worth $15.5 million during the first month of the last Iranian year.

The information notes that during the first month, Iran and Kazakhstan exchanged mainly agricultural and food products, tobacco products, petrochemical products, wheat, barley, various types of machinery, and so on.

Moreover, Iran's non-oil trade with Kazakhstan in the last Iranian year (from March 21, 2023, through March 19, 2024) amounted to about 597,000 tons worth about $278 million. The non-oil trade turnover of Iran with Kazakhstan decreased by 13.2 percent in value and 20.6 percent in weight terms in the last Iranian year compared to the previous year (from March 21, 2022, through March 20, 2024).