Volume of private investment into medicine growing - Minister Suleimenov

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan needs to unlock export potential of domestic medical services market, believes Minister of National Economy Timur Suleimenov, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We want our medicine to be considered one of the drivers of economic growth. The market is growing and the volume of private investment into medicine is growing as well. It made approximately 7 per cent of total volume last year which is good. Export potential of domestic medical services should be unlocked," Minister Suleimenov said while speaking at the CFO Summit 2017 in Almaty city on Wednesday.



Timur Suleimenov also added that Kazakhstani education should be promoted abroad.



"I am sure we have the potential to work on the brand of Kazakhstani education. There are a lot of foreign students who study at medical institutions in Almaty city," he stressed.



The minister also noted that Kazakhstan can export its medical services to Iran, India and Israel.