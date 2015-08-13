EN
    11:56, 13 August 2015 | GMT +6

    Volume of retail trade increased by 2.9% in January-July

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - For 7 months of this year, retail sales has grown up by 2.9% and amounted to more than 3.3 trillion tenge, according to the Statistics Committee of Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    In the same period the volume of wholesale trade amounted to more than 8.4 trillion tenge and increased by 1.4% compared with January-July 2014. In the "transport" sector the volume index amounted to 106.7% in 7 months, in the "connection" sector - 102.8%, in the "trade" sector - 102%.

    "In January-July 2015 the volume of cargo turnover amounted to 282.1 billion ton / km, and decreased by 6.4% compared with January-July 2014. The volume of passenger traffic totaled 143.9 billion p / km and increased by 3.2%," the department said.

    The scope of services for the provision of food and beverages in January-July 2015 amounted to 154.1 billion tenge and increased by 6.6% compared with January-July 2014. Source: primeminister.kz

