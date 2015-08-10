Volume of trade between Kazakhstan and EEU countries decreased

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The volume of mutual trade between Kazakhstan and EEU countries has decreased compared to the reporting period of the last year.

According to the Statistics Committee of the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan, the mutual trade between Kazakhstan and EEU countries made 7 805.9 mln US dollars in January-June 2015, which is 21% less than in the same period of the previous year. Besides, export decreased by 26.8% and import - by 18.2%.

As the ministry noted, the export structure of Kazakhstan has mostly mineral products (51.3%) of the total volume of export to the EEU countries, products of chemical industry (20.3%), metals and metal works (16.7%), ready food products (4%).

The import to Kazakhstan mostly has cars and equipment (30.8%) of the total volume of import, mineral products (15%), metals and metal works (14.5%), chemical products (14%), ready food products (12.9%).