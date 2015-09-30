Volume of transportation of cargo by road grows in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The volume of transportation of cargo by road in Kazakhstan increased by 3.7% compared to the last year, head of the committee for transport of the Ministry of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Asset Asavbayev informed at the CCS media briefing.

"We have positive dynamics of growth of the volume of transportation of goods by roads in the first seven months of the year. The volume of the transportation of goods by road made 1 mln 690n tons in the period from January through July, it resulted in a 3.7% increase compared to the last year," A. Asavbayev informed.

According to him, the volume of passenger traffic also increased by 3.2% compared to 3.2%.