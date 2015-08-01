Volume of vegetable storage facilities will constitute 60 thousand tons by 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Construction projects for vegetable storage facilities and greenhouses are being implemented in the capital within ensuring food security.

According to Astana Office of Economy and Budget Planning, "Tselinselmash" LLP vegetable storage (storage capacity is 2 500 tons), Astana Food Storage LLP vegetable storage (storage capacity is 2 500 tons) and "Astyk Logistics" A Class warehouse complex (32 730 pallets) have been commissioned since the beginning of the year. Construction of the transport and logistics center of "Kazglavprodukt" LLP with a packing line has been also completed on the territory of the capitals Industrial Park, Kazinform has learnt from Astana.gov.kz To expand the network of enterprises, there are 6 vegetable storage facilities with a storage capacity of 19 500 tons and 2 greenhouses with capacity of 4 850 tons per year under construction. Moreover, 5 vegetable storages with a total of 23 500 tons and 7 greenhouses with a total capacity of more than 10 540 tons of greenhouse products per year are at design stage. Projects for construction of wholesale-and-retail multifunctional trade and logistics complex and logistics center with production base of multi-profile multi-functional complex for the production of food products of "Mir Krup" LLP are under implementation. In 2016, when commissioning all the projects, the citys need in fruits and vegetables storage capacities (60 000 tons) and greenhouse products (during off-season - 8000 tons) will be fully covered. As noted in the Office, Memorandum "On Definition and Application of Sales Prices Increase by Trading Organizations Engaged in Wholesale and Retail Sales of Socially Important Food Products in Astana" is being implemented between Akimat and trade organizations to keep inflation processes in the planned corridor and to prevent unjustified rise in food products prices. Within the Memorandum, control over implementation of its provisions by means of monitoring for the established sales prices increases for food products in shopping facilities, the process of price formation, avoiding the facts of price collusion and unjustified price increases is provided. Memorandums were signed with the Association of Poultry Farmers of the Republic and 23 largest producers of Akmola Oblast to provide Astana with food products. In addition, since April 4, weekly fairs (every Saturday and Sunday) are held in the city with the participation of farmers and suppliers from Astana and nearby regions of Akmola and Karaganda Oblasts.