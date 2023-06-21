ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Volunteer activity is developed in Kazakhstan extensively, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, addressing the International Volunteers Forum in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his speech, President Tokayev thanked participants of the forum for attending, putting forward proposals and ideas, presenting projects and sharing experience. According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, it give opportunities to continue with good causes.

The Head of State went on to stress that volunteer activity in Kazakhstan is developed extensively.

President Tokayev added that Kazakhstan creates all necessary conditions for the development of volunteer activity and he personally supports all initiatives in that sphere.

The two-day International Volunteer Forum kicked off in the Kazakh capital on Tuesday, June 20. Attending the forum are 140 volunteers from 34 countries and 50 foreign speakers. The forum also brought together volunteers from all corners of Kazakhstan, 400 participants in total.