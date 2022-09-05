Volunteers’ coordination centre opens in Kostanay region

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Due to wildfires broken out in Kostanay region the civil initiatives support centre jointly with the Birgemiz national front office and national volunteers’ network founded the national volunteers’ coordination centre, the Telegram Channel of the Kazakh Information and Social Development Ministry reads.

The centre provides information, advice and consulting assistance. Locals affected by wildfires and volunteers ready to help people in need may contact the centre via telephone numbers: +7 777 809 70 07, +7 708 706 42 42, +7 701 896 32 27.

The centre urges all to help people hit by wildfires.

As earlier reported, Kazakh Emergency Situation Minister Yuri Iliin told a briefing about wildfire suppression efforts in Kostanay region.

As of 06:00 p.m. September 4, the situation remained complicated though stable. Fire outbreaks in population centres were almost completely suppressed.

193 units of equipment, 7 aircraft, 5 fire trains and 1,475 military personnel were engaged in fire extinguishing.

The fire ravaged 43 ha of forests. As a result, 1,841 locals were evacuated as the fire spread to the neighbouring rural settlements. 10 people were injured, and 1 was killed.

The Kazakh PM said that new houses would be built for those people who lost theirs in the fires.