Volunteers from 34 countries gather in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The International Volunteers Forum has kicked off in the Kazakh capital this morning, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Vice Minister of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan Daniyar Kadyrov, the forum brought together not only over 140 volunteers from 34 countries, but also some 50 foreign speakers.

«The event brought together over 400 participants. Head of State declared 2023 the Year of Volunteers. The Central Asian Volunteers Forum has already been held. The International Volunteers Forum is being held today,» Vice Minister Kadyrov told journalists on the sidelines of the event in Astana.

In his words, the two-day forum will discuss the relevant problems of volunteers’ movement at an international level.

«The main goal is to establish close contacts with volunteers from abroad, exchange information and experience, jointly solve problems of the international volunteers’ movement,» Daniyar Kadyrov added.