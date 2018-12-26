EN
    13:10, 26 December 2018

    Volunteers give hot tea to passers-by in Astana amid frost

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Volunteers of Astana Zhastary Youth Resource Center are running "Give Warmth to Your Neighbor" campaign amid biting frosts these days, Kazinform reports.

    According to the city's Social Development Department, the employees of the youth resource center and volunteers will travel along a densely populated route, giving out free tea to anyone who wants.

    Meanwhile, according to Kazhydromet, on 26 and 27 December 2018, the air temperatures are expected to drop below -30 degrees Celsius, thereby, creating a risk of frostbite. This was the reason for holding such a campaign.

