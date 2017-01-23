Volunteers support Universiade 2017 with a flash mob in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Volunteers have organized a flash mob to support the 2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Nearly 100 volunteers of the 2017 Winter Universiade organized the flash mob at the square next to the Dostyk Plaza shopping center. They formed "U" letter during the flash mob and chanted slogans of the upcoming Universiade.







By organizing the flash mob the volunteers wanted to show they are ready for the sports event that kicks off in Almaty city this weekend. 3,000 volunteers will participate in the Universiade in Almaty city. The majority of volunteers are students of Kazakhstani tertiary institutions, but there are also students from neighboring and foreign countries.







"First of all, our volunteers are very positive people who create certain atmosphere at the Universiade. We want to show that all volunteers are ready to host guests. With the help of flash mobs we create the special atmosphere at the Universiade. Such events cheer people and team spirit up," said head of the department for work with volunteers of the Directorate for Preparations and Holding of the 28th Winter Universiade in Almaty Ablai Kondybayev.



The 2017 Winter Universiade will run from January 29 till February 8 in Amaty city.



