Volunteers vaccinated with QazCovid-in feel good

TARAZ. KAZINFORM The emergency operations centre debated the epidemiological situation in Zhambyl region, Kazinform reports. The meeting was chaired by Governor Berdibek Saparbayev.

As of January 30 the region detected 5,543 coronavirus cases and 946 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases. In the past week there were recorded 152 new cases. The situation becomes tense in Taraz, Shu, Zhambyl, Baizak districts. Since the outbreak 63 people died. Due to worsening of the situation the region may roll out up to 2,000 coronavirus beds, including 200 intensive care beds. All the medical facilities are provided with drugs and medical products worth KZT 7 bln.

As stated there all the volunteers vaccinated with domestic vaccine against COVID-19 feel all. As earlier reported, the mass vaccination will start in Kazakhstan in February. Two vaccines will be proposed to population, namely, Russia’s Sputnik V and Kazakhstani QazCovid-in.