STOCKHOLM. KAZINFORM - Swedish carmaker Volvo's SUV model has passed a European-wide safety test with flying colors, the company said.

The XC90 car was awarded five stars out of five in the Brussels-based car safety organization Euro NCAP's 2015 tests.

"This is further proof that with Volvo XC90 we have developed one of the safest cars in the world. In fact we scored 100 percent in the safety assist category," said Dr. Peter Mertens, senior vice president of research and development at Volvo Car Group.

The test also measured how a car model protects adults and children riding in it, as well as pedestrians. The model scored 97 percent in terms of how it protects adults and 72 percent in terms of pedestrian protection.

Volvo, which has been owned by Chinese automaker Geely since 2010, employs more than 26,000 people worldwide and recently posted a 877 million SEK (104 million U.S. dollars) profit for the first half of 2015. (1 U.S. dollar = 8.42 SEK). Source: Xinhua