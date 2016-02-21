Volvo Car Group recalls 59,000 cars

STOCKHOLM. KAZINFORM Volvo Cars is recalling 59,000 cars in 40 markets because of faulty software that can briefly shut down the engine and electric system while driving.



Most of the faulty cars have been sold in Sweden, Britain and Germany, with 24,000 of the cars being in Sweden. Around 100 police cars are affected, too.

The software problem affects Volvo's 60 and 70 series of 2016 year's model, which has a five-cylinder engine. Affected car owners will receive a letter which encourages them to contact their nearest dealership for a no-charge fix.

Swedish Television cited Volvo owners discussing the faulty cars on an online forum. One person wrote that their car had shut down on three separate occasions while on the highway.

Source: Xinhua