Volvo, Microsoft team up for voice-control wearables

STOCKHOLM. KAZINFORM - Automaker Volvo Cars on Tuesday announced plans to develop remote voice control for it's car models in collaboration with U.S. internet technology giant Microsoft.

The system will enable car owners to adjust features such as heating and navigation and honk the horn of the car using an app powered by a wearable device, the Chinese-owned car company said in a press release.

"Volvo is intent on making the car experience as easy and convenient as possible by utilizing the latest technology in the most relevant and inspiring ways. With voice control, we are only just beginning to scratch the surface of what is possible with digital assistant functionalities," Thomas Muller, vice president of Volvo Car Group, said in a statement.

The voice-control feature will be available in Volvo models by spring of this year.

"Together with Volvo, we're just beginning to understand the potential that technology has to improve driver safety and productivity," said Peggy Johnson, executive vice president of business development at Microsoft.

In November, the two companies announced they would partner and use holographic technology to change the way car customers are able to preview vehicles before purchase.

Volvo Cars, acquired by Chinese manufacturer Geely in 2010, sold some 465,000 cars in 100 countries in 2014.





Source: Xinhua