NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh tennis player Galina Voskoboeva qualified into the final stage of Samsung Open in Lugano (Switzerland), Kazinform learnt from the National Olympic Committee.

In a pair with Russian Veronika Kudermetova, Voskoboeva played against Romanian duet Sorana Cirstea and Andreea Mitu.

The match lasted for three sets and ended 6:1, 2:6, 8:10 in favor of the Romanian athletes.