    20:00, 11 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Voskoboeva edged out of Hobart International

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Galina Voskoboeva was eliminated from the 2017 Hobart International in Australia, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Voskoboeva lost to world №22 Kiki Bertens from the Netherlands in straight sets 1-6, 4-6.

    Top seed Bertens will play against Belgian qualifier Elise Mertens in the next round.

    Voskoboeva outplayed French Pauline Parmentier in the opening round.

    The prize fund of the tournament exceeds $225,000.

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
