NUR-SULTAN - JURMALA. KAZINFORM – Russia’s Anastasia Potapova and Yana Sizikova were stunned by Latvian-Kazakh duo Jelena Olepenko and Galina Voskoboeva in the doubles quarter-final at the 2019 Baltic Open in Jurmala, Kazinform cites sports.kz.

The match lasted 1 hour and 13 minutes. The score was 4-6, 2-6.