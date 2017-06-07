Voskoboeva to give master classes for promising tennis players across Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Well-known Kazakhstanis tennis player Galina Voskoboeva is set to give master classes in several cities of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

As part of the master classes Voskoboeva will also hold workshops for parents of young and promising tennis players. At the workshops she will talk about training, nutrition and upbringing of young athletes as well as development of tennis in Kazakhstan.



The first master class will be held at a tennis center in Kostanay on June 13. Then, Voskoboeva will travel to Shymkent to give a master class on June 18.



In Shymkent, Voskoboeva is expected to participate in the opening ceremony of the first ever U-14 Kazakhstan Tennis Cup. The tournament scheduled to be held on June 19-24 will bring together over 150 young tennis players from all corners of Kazakhstan.