Voskoboeva to partake in Rio-2016 tennis tournament

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Galina Voskoboeva became the fourth representative of Kazakhstan at the Rio-2016 Olympic Games, the national tennis federation says.

“Galina was issued a license due to her WTA ranking, which has been frozen because of her trauma in 2004 (64th position). As per the International Tennis Federation rules, after return to the court, she is entitled to play at 11 large tournaments with her previous ranking,” the Federation explained.

As the result, those representing Kazakhstan at the Rio tennis tournament will be Mikhail Kukushkin (men’s singles), Galina Voskoboeva and Yuliya Putintseva (women’s singles) and Yaroslava Shvedova (women’s doubles together with Galina Voskoboeva).