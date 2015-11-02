Vostochny spaceport to be built by year-end - Russian deputy PM Rogozin

VOSTOCHNY SPACEPORT. KAZINFORM - The task of building the Vostochny Spaceport will be coped with by the end of this year, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin has said.

"From the standpoint of the presidential decree this task (of building the spaceport) will be coped with by the end of 2015," Rogozin told the media in a teleconference, adding that some time would be needed for testing the equipment.

According to Rogozin, a decision on preparations for the first rocket launch from the Vostochny spaceport is to be made by a government commission.

"Preparations for the first launch from the Vostochny spaceport are not a matter to be decided by some senior official - the president, prime minister or the deputy prime minister overseeing the project. It is a competence of the special government commission, which will assume all responsibility for the system's readiness," Rogozin said. He added that "we have in mind the middle of the spring of 2016," but a final decision is to be made by the government commission. For more information go to TASS.