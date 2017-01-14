Vote for Miss Universe Kazakhstan 2016 from Jan 23

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Darina Kulsitova representing Kazakhstan at Miss Universe 2016 beauty pageant revealed that online voting for contests will start on January 23.

"My dear friends, the voting starts on January 23! I will share more details about it later," Miss Universe Kazakhstan 2016 wrote in her Instagram account.

The 65th edition of Miss Universe beauty pageant will take place in Manila, the Philippines.

"Hiiiii Manila. I'm here. The flight was way too long, but I had a nice nap. I've already met some of the girls and they are all very beautiful and deserve to win! I've just started unpacking in my hotel room. By the way, my roommate is the beauty from Russia," Darina Kulsitov commented on her arrival in Manila.

Earlier Darina assured Kazakhstani that she will do her best to deservedly represent Kazakhstan at the contest.

The 19-year-old Darina is a third-year student of the Baiseitov Financial and Economic College in Semipalatinsk.