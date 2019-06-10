Voter turnout at polling station in Jordan stands at 95.75%

AMMAN. KAZINFORM Voter turnout at the polling station No. 278 at the Kazakh Embassy in Amman made 95.75% on the Presidential Election Day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"80 out of 85 Kazakhstani nationals participated in the snap Presidential Election on June 9 in Amman. 5 voters could not come for they live in remote provinces of Aqaba, Irbid and Zarqa," Daniyar Baybekov, Secretary of the Territorial Election Commission, said.



Well-known Jordanian expert and journalist Dr. Mashhour Abu Eid congratulated Kazakhstanis on this important political event.



"The strategic vision of the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has determined the modern image of the country at the global arena and confirmed unique status of Kazakhstan in the international relations system. Moreover, these elections became one of the stages of building democracy and public accord in the society. For this reason, the news about the snap election, its organization and the results have been in the spotlight of the world's major mass media," he said in an interview with Kazinform.



According to Mashhour Abu Eid, Kazakhstan will strive to commit to peaceful foreign policy based on multi-polarity, equilibrium and pragmatism as well as observance of all international commitments.

