Voter turnout for parliamentary elections stands at 52.5%

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «As of 04:00 p.m. January 10, 2021, 52.5% of all votes included into the lists received ballot papers,» CEC secretary Sabila Mustafina told a beefing, Kazinform reports.

Voter turnout for parliamentary elections in Akmola region made 56.9%, 45.6% in Aktobe region, 58% in Almaty region, 45.6% in Atyrau region, 62% in East Kazakhstan, 63.4% in Zhambyl region, 53.5% in West Kazakhstan, 58.8% in Karaganda region, 62.4% in Kostanay region, 60.9% in Kyzylorda region, 43.3% in Mangistau region, 57.8% in Pavlodar region, 62.4% in North Kazakhstan, 53.6% in Turkestan region, 44.1% in Nur-Sultan, 25.3% in Almaty, 49.2% in Shymkent.