Voters in Brussels cast votes for new members of Kazakh Parliament

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - High voter turnout is being observed at the polling stations in Brussels.

"I would like to point out the fact that majority of voters have already voted at the snap parliamentary elections," chairman of the precinct election commission №191 Berik Abdushev told Kazinform correspondent in Brussels.

According to him, 214 Kazakhstanis residing in Belgium and Luxembourg or currently staying in the countries are expected to vote at the polling station.

The voting will run until 20:00 Brussels time at the Kazakh Embassy in Belgium. The results of the elections will be submitted to the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan.