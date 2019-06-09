EN
    09:01, 09 June 2019 | GMT +6

    Voting begins at all election districts in Kazakhstan and 15 foreign countries

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM "People proceeded to voting at all election districts in Kazakhstan and 15 foreign countries," secretary of the Kazakh CEC Sabila Mustafina told the briefing.

    9,920 polling stations started their work the countrywide as of 08:00 a.m. Voting began at 17 election districts abroad namely in Republic of Korea, Japan, China, Malaysia, Mongolia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, India, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. The list of voters numbers 11,947,945 at these polling stations.

    Elections 2019 Presidential Election
