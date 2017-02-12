EN
    11:05, 12 February 2017 | GMT +6

    Voting in presidential election starts in Turkmenistan

    ASHKHABAD. KAZINFORM - The presidential election has kicked off in Turkmenistan on Sunday. The polling stations opened doors at 7:00 a.m. (8:00 a.m. Astana time) across the country, Kazinform has learnt from RIA Novosti.

    The electorate will cast their votes at a total of 2,587 polling stations, including 39 polling stations abroad.

    Over three million Turkmen voters are eligible to vote. The Turkmen legislation does not specify the turnout threshold in order for the voting to be considered valid.

    Sitting President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov who is running for the third term is expected to win.

